Home / Industry / News / TDB-RDI selects 22 deeptech startups with project cost of ₹4,744 crore

TDB-RDI selects 22 deeptech startups with project cost of ₹4,744 crore

The Technology Development Board has backed 22 deeptech startups with ₹2,192 crore under the RDI Fund, supporting projects worth ₹4,744 crore across strategic sectors

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Udisha Srivastav
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
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The Technology Development Board (TDB), which is a second-level fund manager, has so far selected 22 deeptech startups under the Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Fund, according to an internal document accessed by 
Business Standard. 
The government has approved financial support worth ₹2,192 crore, while the combined cost of projects being developed by the selected startups stands at ₹4,744 crore. 
The startups span strategic sectors, including space, quantum computing, robotics, electric mobility, biotechnology, healthcare, climate technology and digital technologies. 
Among the largest beneficiaries are The ePlane Company (₹285 crore), Ather Energy (₹212 crore), Agnikul Cosmos (₹200 crore), 
ideaForge (₹151 crore) and Tejas Network (₹250 crore). Other beneficiaries include Dhruva Space, Manastu Space, GalaxEye, Astrome, Eyestem, Noccarc, Peptris and REPLUS. 
 
   

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Topics :Startup fundingstartups in IndiaStartups

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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