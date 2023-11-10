Home / Industry / News / Tea auctioneers form association to safeguard trade rights and interests

Tea auctioneers form association to safeguard trade rights and interests

About 40 per cent of all tea produced in India is sold through the auction route

BS Reporter Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
A group of auctioneers from the North and South of India have come together to form an umbrella body, the Association of Tea Auctioneers (ATA), to safeguard the rights and interests of tea auctioneers.

About 13 auctioneers, including J Thomas & Co, Parcon (India), Contemporary Brokers, and Paramount Tea Marketing, have given their consent to be founding members of the ATA.

According to ATA Secretary, Sujit Patra, there was no formal institution to take up auction-related issues collectively.

About 40 per cent of all tea produced in India is sold through the auction route.

The ATA would strive to deal in all matters connected with tea auctioneers and the tea auction process in India. It would also look to design and/or operate auction and private sale platforms for the sale of tea in India.

The ATA on Friday organised a special private sale of orthodox tea in a manual auction format. Over 30 buyers bid for 795 lots consisting of 14,343 packages.

Topics :tea auctionstea gardentea markets

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

