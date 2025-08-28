Telcos announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit and flood regions

Leading telecom service providers on Wednesday announced relief initiatives and extended services to customers impacted by severe weather conditions and flooding in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel granted an automatic three-day validity extension on expiring prepaid mobile plans this week to ensure subscribers remain connected without any recharge requirement. Jio users will receive unlimited calling and 2GB of high-speed data per day, while Airtel is offering unlimited calls alongside 1GB of data per day.

For home broadband and JioHome users, Jio will extend their last valid plan’s benefits by three days at no extra cost, and postpaid customers of both networks will benefit from a three-day grace period on bill payments to prevent service interruptions during this challenging time.