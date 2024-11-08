Telcos seek 3-5 year validity for satellite spectrum amid global push

Homegrown telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are pushing for restricting the validity of spectrum allocation for enabling satellite broadband communications for a period of only three to five years and a re-evaluation thereafter by the government.

The move comes after the Union Minister of Communications Jyotindra Scindia announced during the Indian Mobile Congress, that the airwaves for satellite broadband services will be offered at an administratively determined price, and not through the auction route, as it is undertaken globally.

It brings the two home grown players in direct battle with global rivals like Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper, who have proposed to the regulator that the “shared spectrum” should be given to them for 20 years in line with terrestrial licenses. The two global giants have been pitching for administered assignment of spectrum.

Sunil Mittal-controlled One Web, which has launched its global LEO satellite constellation, in its submission to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) late last month has argued that while they favour the assignment of the spectrum for 20 years, it is, “however, critical that all necessary regulatory requirements are clarified by the regulator or licensor at the earliest”.

It pointed out that “considering the nascent nature of this industry and the need for urgent utilisation of already available satellite resources, the authority can also consider a validity, say of 3-5 years to enable an early launch of the services.”

Endorsing a similar view, Bharti Airtel contends that satellite communications, especially NGSO-based services, is quite nascent and its potential repercussions on the entire ecosystem and response to the terms and conditions for the assignment of spectrum for certain satellite-based commercial communication services – both terrestrial and satellite – are still not yet known, more so with its emerging ability to compete with terrestrial access services in retail market.

It has suggested that “satellite spectrum may be assigned for a validity of 3-5 years now, and the situation may be reassessed thereafter”.

It justifies its stance, saying that in any case, the immediate need in India is connecting the hitherto unconnected areas, and a validity of 3-5 years is adequate to encourage SatCom for this purpose and then “to evaluate whether there is a need to review the assignment and pricing methodology, considering the fast technological changes”.

Airtel, which had been pushing for administered pricing of spectrum, is now asking for auctioning of satellite spectrum in urban areas, but to be given administratively in remote and unconnected areas.

Reliance Jio, which has been pushing for an auction of the spectrum has offered two options- in case of auction, assignment of spectrum should be for 20 years in line with terrestrial spectrum allocation. However, in case of administrative assignment of spectrum, “the maximum period for such assignment shall be 3 years (including the period for minimum roll-out obligations)”.

It said that after that period, the DoT must reassess each type of spectrum usage in accordance with Section 4(5)(a) of the Act, before reassigning the spectrum resource.

However, global rival Starlink has made it clear that the assignment of the spectrum should be for 20 years as it is “shared” and therefore will not put new players who will come up at any disadvantage. It contends that “Trai recognises the importance of sufficient certainty for broadband satellite providers”, so that they can recover their capital investments over a longer period of time and offer affordable services.

“Shorter period of validity (and therefore reduced profitability ) will force the satellite broadband industry to focus on the short term by prioritising the recouping of costs as quickly as possible”, diminishing its focus on affordability at scale, it said.

Its global rival Kuiper also resonates with a similar view. It has asked the regulator for a spectrum assignment period of 20 years or till expiry of the licence, whichever is earlier. They argue that doing so would allow greater regulatory certainty and facilitate timely deployment of satellite services, which require significant investment in billions of dollars and many years of planning.

Spectrum war