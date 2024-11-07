Rural demand lifts FMCG sector to 5.7% growth in July-Sept: NielsenIQ

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector grew 5.7 per cent by value and 4.1 per cent in volume during the July-September quarter, according to consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ.

Price growth was 1.5 per cent. Rural volume growth came in at 6 per cent and surpassed urban for the third straight quarter despite consumption softening in both regions.

“The Indian FMCG industry shows resilience with steady value growth and marginal price increase. Rural volume growth at 6 per cent continues to surpass urban markets, despite softer consumption in both regions this quarter," said Roosevelt D’souza, head of commercial – India at NielsenIQ, in a press statement.

"Small manufacturers are rebounding after recent decline, while major players trail in value growth.”

Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), said in the company’s earnings release earlier: “In September quarter, FMCG demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets while rural demand continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance.”

Hindustan Unilever, the maker of Lux soaps, said crude palm oil prices have increased and the company will make calibrated price increases in order to pass on increased commodity costs to consumers.

“In big cities, there is a trending down of growth, and I include all channels in all segments…Let's not forget that the urban has been driving the engine of the FMCG industry for the last several quarters. We are operating a high base and some normalisation is probably to be expected,” Jawa had said.

NielsenIQ noted that both regions witnessed a sequential recovery in consumer demand. Urban demand came in at 2.8 per cent while rural demand increased to 6 per cent from 5.2 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Rural surpassed urban volume growth in most regions in the country.

“Traditional trade volumes grew by 4.1 per cent in Q3 2024 (July-September), compared to 3.0 per cent (April-June) in Q2 2024. Despite the slowdown, modern trade manages to outpace urban growth,” said NielsenIQ.

Consumption of packaged food items in rural and urban India increased to 3.4 per cent in July-September compared to 2.1 per cent in the quarter ended June though the prices of edible oils, packaged atta (wheat flour) and spices increased. Consumption growth of household products in both regions was stable at 6 per cent compared to 6.7 per cent in April-June.

“Large players continue to demonstrate stronger performance compared to small, mid players, and giants. Small manufacturers recovered from the consumption decline of the last 3 quarters & grew faster than giants this is led by sharp recovery in volume growth in food for small players. Giants grow slowest in terms of value growth; and volume growth drops compared to AMJ’24 (April-May-June),” said NielsenIQ.