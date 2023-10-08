Home / Industry / News / US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in Apr-Jul: Govt data

US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in Apr-Jul: Govt data

The US accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India exported smartphones worth $ 4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal, following a multifold jump in shipments to the US, which emerged as the biggest destination for India-made devices, according to government data.

The smartphone exports to the US jumped multiple times to $ 1.67 billion during the first four months of this fiscal against $ 284.6 million a year ago, the commerce ministry data showed.

The US accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms.

The US was followed by the UAE ($ 836.36 million), the Netherlands ($ 379.3 million), the UK ($ 336.27 million), Italy ($ 245.7 million), and the Czech Republic ($ 230.25 million).

Overall India's export of smartphones in 2022-23 was $ 10.95 billion. During April-July 2023-24, smartphone exports soared by 99.52 per cent over April-July 2022-23.

Prior to 2022-23, the smartphone exports were non-existent, so the data was not captured.

After the announcement of the Product Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme and the entry of US-based iPhone maker Apple into domestic manufacturing, India is emerging as a major production hub for smartphones.

Also Read

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in April-May: Govt

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Ultra-premium buzz: Indian demand for phones priced over Rs 1 lakh doubles

Higher taxes on beer in Maharashtra impacts consumption of beverage

Jio, Airtel's 5G, fixed wireless services to drive smart TV growth: Xiaomi

Attack on Israel may boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets, say analysts

Govt to computerise state cooperative registrars, 1,851 ARDBs under CSS

Fundraising through QIPs surges; 20 companies raise Rs 18,400 cr in H1FY24

Topics :export normsIndian exportsmartphones marketsmartphones

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story