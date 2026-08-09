Textile exports could take a hit despite gains in UK and European markets
Buying agents said India has already captured 5-10 per cent of UK apparel orders that earlier went to Bangladesh, driven by the recent free trade agreementShine Jacob Chennai
Buying agents said India has already captured 5-10 per cent of UK apparel orders that earlier went to Bangladesh, driven by the recent free trade agreementShine Jacob Chennai
Relief in store?
- India’s apparel exports to the US fell 18% in H1CY2026
- Decline was marginally offset as India gained 5-10% of UK orders previously supplied by B’desh; EU orders on the rise
- Expects a trade deal with the US could help address the fall in exports
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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 3:44 PM IST