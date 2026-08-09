Textile exports could take a hit despite gains in UK and European markets

However, in a sign of relief, buying agents told Business Standard that India has already captured 5-10 per cent of orders from the UK that previously went to Bangladesh, following the recently signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta). Industry players are also hopeful that the Indian government will address the decline in US-bound orders by fast-tracking trade deal talks with Washington or through negotiations.

“During the first six months, orders from India witnessed an 18 per cent decline versus last year. We have lost some market share too. Definitely, 100 per cent tariff will be a threat, and its business implications will be multifold for textile players. We believe negotiations will work as India has also increased crude purchases from the US by 40 per cent versus last year; other goods are also witnessing a similar trend,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor at Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).