VCs say India's AI infrastructure falls short, call for boost in investment

Venture capitalists (VCs) believe that while artificial intelligence (AI) is a high-growth sector, India's current funding and technological ecosystem are inadequate for positioning the country as a global leader in AI infrastructure.

Speaking at the Capital Connect 2025 event organised by TiE Delhi-NCR, VCs emphasised the need for longer fund cycles to support deep-tech growth. They also highlighted critical gaps in AI infrastructure, including limited access to Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), insufficient data centres, and a lack of localised AI models.

Concerns over India’s AI readiness come amid global developments, such as China’s DeepSeek open-sourcing large language models (LLMs), which has generated worldwide interest. DeepSeek has successfully developed an LLM that delivers performance comparable to GPT-4o while requiring significantly less computing power.

Girish Shivani, executive director and fund manager, YourNest Venture Capital, said India is still taking baby steps to build an AI infrastructure. “The bigger play is in the infrastructure, in managing and building AI and machine learning operations. That's where a lot of money needs to be deployed right now so that we can stay ahead of the curve over the next couple of years,” he said.

In March 2024, the Union Cabinet approved a national-level IndiaAI mission to further AI-related developments in the country, with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore. For 2024-25, the Ministry of Electronics and IT was allocated Rs 551.75 crore for the mission.

Mohit Sadaani, managing director, DeVC & Z47, mentioned that AI is one of the sectors he is bullish on and is investing in areas like agentic AI. “We have about 11 investments already in the AI space,” he said.

Comparing India to other markets, Sadaani said that a sizable chunk of venture capital in countries like the United States (US) is flowing towards AI; however, that's not the case here.

Anirudh A Damani, managing director of Artha India Ventures, said the government’s Rs 10,000 crore allocation will take time to show definitive results. “I don't think we have the depth of the technology that is required today or even the infrastructure to go as deep as the US. There's a lot more money circling that ecosystem today than here,” he said.

He added that, going forward, India is likely to focus more on the application of AI versus becoming an infrastructure player. “We have seen a couple of companies do really well, and those are agent-led AI companies that are replacing work and making it faster. But I don't see India becoming an infra player in the long run,” Damani said.

Talking about the funding landscape, Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder of IAN Group (formerly Indian Angel Network), an early-stage investing platform, said India has an opportunity to shine in deep tech, but it takes a long time to develop and succeed. Thus, funds that invest in these areas should have more time to show results.

“We have been pushing the government to anchor thematic funding, be it deep tech or biotech. We suggest that daughter funds (funds that invest in MSME units) should be allowed at least 10+1 or 10+2 years because deep-tech is a long gestation period. If we want to emerge as a global player in deep tech, the government can focus by giving 50 per cent of funds to daughter funds,” she said.

Delving into the future, Shivani said that given the government aspires to have 10,000 GPUs in place, the country is in tier-II with respect to GPU access. “There is clearly a mismatch between where we want to be and where we are today, and the gap will only increase,” he said.