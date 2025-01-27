New flights launched to keep Maha Kumbh airfares in check, says govt

To ensure affordable air travel during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mahotsav in Prayagraj, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that it has helped launch a series of new flights and expanded connectivity. The move aims to address the surge in demand as millions of devotees travel to the city between January 13 and February 26 for this grand spiritual gathering. A total of 81 additional flights were introduced in January, bringing the number of monthly seats to Prayagraj to approximately 80,000, the ministry noted. With these additions, Prayagraj is now directly connected to 17 cities, including new destinations like Srinagar and Visakhapatnam, with indirect connectivity to 26 cities nationwide.

"As per the directions of Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure that airfares remain in check as the festival’s peak days approach, especially during the forthcoming Shahi Snan on January 29, February 3, and other important Snan on February 4, February 12, and February 26, the DGCA has advised airlines to ensure sufficient capacity to accommodate passengers," the ministry said.

Responding to this directive, Akasa Air will launch flights from Ahmedabad and Bangalore, adding 4,000 seats in February. SpiceJet, meanwhile, is introducing services from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, contributing an additional 43,000 seats.

The Prayagraj airport's modernisation has played a crucial role in accommodating this influx. The terminal area has expanded nearly fourfold, enabling it to handle 1,620 peak-hour passengers in the new terminal and 1,080 in the old terminal. Night flights have been introduced, enabling 24/7 connectivity for the first time.

Beyond flights, the airport has enhanced passenger amenities, including increased parking, boarding bridges, and lounges. Affordable food options, medical facilities, and dedicated services for differently-abled travellers further underscore Prayagraj airport’s transformation into a modern, world-class gateway, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors to the Maha Kumbh.