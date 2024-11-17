Weak urban demand weighs on FMCG firms in Q2 despite rural market recovery

While rural markets continue to recover, urban markets have become a pain point for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the July-September quarter.

In their post-results commentary, companies highlighted the stress seen in urban India. NielsenIQ’s latest data shows that India’s FMCG sector grew 5.7 per cent by value and 4.1 per cent by volume in the July-September quarter, driven by rural demand. Rural demand grew twice as fast as urban demand during this period.

Urban demand grew by 2.8 per cent, while rural demand increased by 6 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Brokerages noted that weak urban demand and higher inventory in general trade (GT) impacted urban revenue in the second quarter of FY25. “We remain watchful on whether this is a temporary trend or a shift that could impact the trajectory over the long term,” Motilal Oswal wrote in its sector report post-earnings. The brokerage added that price hikes are expected in the second half of FY25 to counter recent raw material inflation. “Gross margin is likely to see gradual recovery, with more meaningful improvement in the fourth quarter. Urban pickup, pricing actions, channel strategy, and raw material prices are key monitorables,” the firm said.

Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), said in the company’s earnings release: “In the September quarter, FMCG demand saw moderating growth in urban markets, while rural demand continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance.” Hindustan Unilever, the maker of Lux soaps, said that crude palm oil prices have increased, and the company will make calibrated price hikes to pass on the higher commodity costs to consumers. “In big cities, there is a trend of declining growth across all channels and segments. Let’s not forget that the urban economy has been driving the FMCG industry for the last several quarters. We are operating on a high base, and some normalisation is probably to be expected,” Jawa added.

The quarter also saw commodity prices inching higher, prompting companies to implement price increases. Discussing the outlook, Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries, told analysts during the post-results conference call that the company is closely monitoring the commodity situation and taking steps daily. “We are vigilant about competitive pricing actions as well. As market leaders, we need to take the lead, but we do not want to be uncompetitive, and that is something we are watching closely,” he said. Elara Securities noted in its report on Marico’s results: “For FY25, while management had previously indicated a goal to maintain Ebitda margin at FY24 levels, the recent rise in input costs may impact margins by 40-50 basis points year-on-year. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, with expected margin expansion driven by improvements in food segments, digital-first brands, a favourable product mix, and a focus on premiumisation.”