Medical tourism revenue takes a hit after govt stops visas for Bangladeshis

The political turmoil and resultant fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, which led to a halt on issuing visas to people from Bangladesh, has dealt a major blow to India’s medical tourism revenue. According to industry players, a significant share of overseas medical tourists declined during the April to September period of this financial year, with top players reporting a 25–40 per cent drop in Bangladeshi patient volume, significantly impacting revenues.

Data shared by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) shows a 15 per cent decline in overall international patient revenue in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a 27 per cent drop in revenue from Bangladeshi patients. Other hospital chains also reported similar impacts on their revenues.

"At the height of the unrest in Bangladesh, there was a significant decline in volume, particularly among lower-acuity patients, some of whom would visit for health check-ups and similar services. Since then, volumes have recovered substantially but have not returned to the peak levels we saw last year," said Madhu Sasidhar, president and chief executive officer of AHEL.

According to a recent CareEdge Ratings report, Bangladesh accounts for around 50–60 per cent of India’s total medical tourism inflow. Following the ousting of the Hasina government on August 5, the Indian government is only allowing emergency visas for Bangladeshi nationals. The report also predicted a 10–15 per cent dip in footfall from Bangladesh.

At Manipal Hospitals, around 10 per cent of overall revenue comes from international patients, with centres in Kolkata and Bangalore seeing Bangladeshis account for nearly 40–45 per cent of international patients. These centres have experienced a notable decline.

"Our Kolkata and Bangalore centres attract significant footfalls from Bangladesh. Until July, things were normal, but the situation started deteriorating afterwards. September was the worst month, with patient flow dropping by 50–60 per cent. Things improved in October, and November has just begun. Currently, we are at 60 per cent of our usual international patient flow from Bangladesh," said Karthik Rajagopal, chief operating officer of Manipal Hospitals.

At Max Healthcare, revenue from international business contributed 9 per cent of total revenue. International business registered an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of FY25 compared with the same period last year, largely due to increased business from other markets.

More From This Section

"The Bangladesh market contributes about 5 per cent of Max Healthcare’s total international revenue. However, due to the recent political crisis, revenue from this market declined by 50 per cent. Max Healthcare has an established office in Bangladesh to support patients seeking medical treatment at our hospitals," said Anas Abdul Wajid, senior director and chief sales and marketing officer of Max Healthcare.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, recently stated that visas are being issued only on an emergency basis due to a shortage of human resources.

Despite this, the overall impact on India’s hospital sector is expected to be limited, as medical tourism contributes only 3–5 per cent to the sector’s total revenue. In 2023, around 635,000 medical tourists visited India, up from 475,000 in 2022, according to Bureau of Immigration data. Of these, approximately 300,000–350,000 were from Bangladesh.