Home / Industry / News / With 8 housing schemes, Rajasthan lays bricks to bridge shelter divide

With 8 housing schemes, Rajasthan lays bricks to bridge shelter divide

Under the scheme, 80 flats for the high-income group will be constructed in Ganga Apartment, located in Sector 26 of the Pratap Nagar Housing Scheme in Jaipur's Sanganer

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Premium
The official said that applications for these schemes are open until June 12.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) have launched eight housing and land allotment schemes to tackle the state’s housing shortage. The initiatives aim to meet the rising demand driven by rapid urbanisation, increased rural-to-urban migration, and a widening gap between housing supply and demand.
 
“RHB launched its multi-storey housing schemes on Monday (May 12). Applications will be invited for 427 houses, including 240 multi-storey units and 187 independent houses,” said an RHB official. These schemes aim to provide affordable housing to people.
 
Under the scheme, 80 flats for the high-income group will be constructed in Ganga Apartment, located in Sector 26 of the Pratap Nagar Housing Scheme in Jaipur’s Sanganer. In addition, 160 flats in two categories will be built for the high-income group in Nature Homes’ Gulmohar, located in Mansarovar Sector 5 in Jaipur.
 
In Baran district’s Gajanpura Aawasiya Yojna (housing scheme), 52 houses will be constructed for various categories, including the middle-income group and high-income group.
 
Similarly, in Bundi’s Lakheri Aawasiya Yojna, 122 independent houses are planned for the middle- and high-income groups. In Dholpur’s Bari Road Aawasiya Yojna, two houses for the middle-income group and 11 for the high-income group are proposed.
 
The official said that applications for these schemes are open until June 12.
 
Meanwhile, JDA has launched three schemes in Bassi, Chaksu, and Benar near Jaipur. These schemes offer 765 plots, and online applications were accepted from May 13 to June 12.
 
“In these schemes, plots of 45 square metres (sq. m), 45-75 sq. m, 76-120 sq. m, 121-220 sq. m, and above 220 sq. m are available,” a JDA official said.
 
The Ganga Vihar Yojna, near Bassi Railway Station on the Jaipur–Agra Highway, will offer 233 plots. The Yamuna Vihar Yojna, to be built in Chaksu tehsil’s Kathawala on Tonk Road, will include 232 plots. The Saraswati Vihar Yojna on Sikar Road will provide 300 plots.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Small private airports' capex to grow 50-60% annually over next 3 years

AI hallucination puts firms at risk? New insurance covers legal costs

Premium

UP bullish on green energy, approves CBG projects worth ₹6K crore

India rejects UK's data exclusivity demand in FTA to shield generics

Nitin Gadkari urges new cooperative law to match changing economic needs

Topics :Housing pricesrajasthanhousing projects

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story