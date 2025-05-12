The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) have launched eight housing and land allotment schemes to tackle the state’s housing shortage. The initiatives aim to meet the rising demand driven by rapid urbanisation, increased rural-to-urban migration, and a widening gap between housing supply and demand.

“RHB launched its multi-storey housing schemes on Monday (May 12). Applications will be invited for 427 houses, including 240 multi-storey units and 187 independent houses,” said an RHB official. These schemes aim to provide affordable housing to people.

Under the scheme, 80 flats for the high-income group will be constructed in Ganga Apartment, located in Sector 26 of the Pratap Nagar Housing Scheme in Jaipur’s Sanganer. In addition, 160 flats in two categories will be built for the high-income group in Nature Homes’ Gulmohar, located in Mansarovar Sector 5 in Jaipur.

In Baran district’s Gajanpura Aawasiya Yojna (housing scheme), 52 houses will be constructed for various categories, including the middle-income group and high-income group. Similarly, in Bundi’s Lakheri Aawasiya Yojna, 122 independent houses are planned for the middle- and high-income groups. In Dholpur’s Bari Road Aawasiya Yojna, two houses for the middle-income group and 11 for the high-income group are proposed. The official said that applications for these schemes are open until June 12. Meanwhile, JDA has launched three schemes in Bassi, Chaksu, and Benar near Jaipur. These schemes offer 765 plots, and online applications were accepted from May 13 to June 12.