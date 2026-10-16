MSME recovery status check: Micro segment trails small, medium peers

The numbers bear out his concern. Bad loans across banks have fallen sharply since the pre-pandemic years, but not at the same pace in every sector. Between FY19 and FY25, the gross non-performing asset ratio for the wider industry dropped by 17.13 percentage points. For MSMEs, it fell by 8.11 percentage points. Both improved, but the industry started from a far higher base, moved below MSMEs in FY24 and stayed lower in FY25.