Four in five MSMEs see digital procurement driving growth: Report

About four in five micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expect digital procurement platforms to play a major role in expanding their businesses over the next three years, according to a report released by the India SME Forum (ISF) on Thursday.

The study estimated India’s MSME procurement economy at ₹124.9 trillion, while pointing to significant headroom for digital adoption.

The report, based on a survey of more than 27,000 registered MSMEs and official Udyam registration data, found that only 30-40 per cent of procurement spending currently takes place through digital channels, despite more than three-fourths of MSMEs spending between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore every month on procurement.

Price volatility remained the biggest procurement challenge, cited by 55.7 per cent of respondents, followed by managing multiple suppliers at 37.6 per cent, payment and credit constraints at 35.6 per cent, and the absence of a dependable vendor at 33.4 per cent. Goods and Services Tax-compliant invoicing, flexible credit, a wider product selection, ease of ordering and faster delivery were among the top factors influencing digital procurement choices. Speaking at the launch of the report, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje said digital procurement could help small businesses improve efficiency, lower costs, strengthen supply chains and access wider markets.