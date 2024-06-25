Dengue cases surging: Here are some common symptoms and precautions

Dengue cases are rising in different parts of the country. Karnataka's Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in dengue fever cases. Over 1000 cases have been reported in the last 20 days highlighting a drastic increase as compared to previous years. The rapidly increasing dengue cases are straining local healthcare resources.

Mysuru district has also witnessed a surge in the number of dengue cases in the last six months. Till mid-June, the district health authorities have collected over 1,779 suspected dengue samples from the taluk centres and 786 samples from Mysuru city and out of these, Mysuru city alone counted over 212 cases.

Experts claim that the unusual weather conditions are the key culprit. The lack of rain and unexpected cold winds have created a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the carriers of dengue. The vigilance has also been increased by BBMP leading to more detection which has increased the number of cases.

Symptoms of dengue

Here are some symptoms of dengue:

High fever

One of the major symptoms of dengue is high fever. If anyone has a fever at a constant of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or more, then the person might be suffering from dengue and fever.

Rashes

Another common symptom is rashes as during dengue, the skin might get itchy and red patches spread all over your body.

Muscle and joint pain

If any individual suffers from severe muscle and joint pain, he is likely suffering from dengue fever.

Abdominal pain

If anyone suffers from abdominal pain, there are chances that he is suffering from Dengue.

Severe headache

Severe headache is also witnessed by patients suffering from dengue.

Vomiting and nausea

If any person is suffering from nauseous consistently then there are chances that he might be suffering from dengue fever.

Pain behind the eyes

A person suffering from dengue has also witnessed severe pain behind their eyes.

Bleeding gums and nose

Bleeding from the gums and nose is also a symptom of dengue.

Prevention and Control

World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared some tips to lower the risk of getting dengue by protecting yourself from mosquito bites by using:

Wear clothes that cover most parts of your body.

Use mosquito nets while sleeping during the day,

Window screens;

Mosquito repellents (containing DEET, Picaridin or IR3535); and

Coils and vaporizers.

Mosquito breeding can be prevented by: