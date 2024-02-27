Home / World News / Peru declares health emergency in 20 provinces as dengue cases soar

Peru declares health emergency in 20 provinces as dengue cases soar

The health emergency will enable the nation's government to transfer funds faster to the affected regions and also transport doctors and nurses. It will cover 20 of the country's 24 provinces

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Lima

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Peru declared a health emergency in most of its provinces on Monday due to a growing number of dengue cases that are occurring at a time of higher than usual temperatures caused by the El Nino weather pattern.

According to the nation's health ministry, the number of dengue cases registered during the first seven weeks of this year is twice as high as during the same period in 2023 with more than 31,000 cases recorded.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is a grave problem, health minister Cesar Vasquez said last week, before the emergency was declared. And it is getting out of hand.

The health emergency will enable the nation's government to transfer funds faster to the affected regions and also transport doctors and nurses. It will cover 20 of the country's 24 provinces, including regions that surround the capital city of Lima.

A dengue epidemic last year put Peru's public health system under strain as thousands sought care in emergency rooms.

The disease is spread by Aedys Egypti, a mosquito that reproduces in hot and humid conditions.

Although most dengue cases present light symptoms, the disease can cause severe headaches, fevers and muscle pains.

Last year, a dengue epidemic in Peru killed 18 people, while in the first two months of this year 32 Peruvians have died from the virus.

In December, the World Health Organisation said that Peru's 2023 dengue epidemic was linked to rains and hot temperatures that helped mosquito populations to grow, especially in the north of the country.

Also Read

California officials confirm two cases of dengue, a rare illness in US

Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

India-Peru to recommence free trade agreement negotiation on Tuesday

India, Peru to hold trade talks on furthering investments from Oct 10: Govt

8 mummies, pre-Inca objects uncovered while expanding gas network in Peru

Most UNSC members demand Taliban rescind decrees oppressing women, girls

Consultant behind fake Biden robocalls says was trying to warn about AI

US judge calls Google playstore's $700 million settlement bad for customers

Berkshire Hathaway's march toward $1 trillion value stalls on results

Online travel firm Expedia to eliminate 1,500 jobs as its growth moderates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PeruDengue casesDengue deathDengueHealth crisis

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story