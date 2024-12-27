Remembering Manmohan Singh: Top 20 quotes of India's former prime minister

The former Prime Minister of India, who is also known as the architect of India's economic reforms, took his last breath at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night, at the age of 92.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS' emergency ward at around 8.30 pm in a critical condition where he was treated for age-related illnesses. AIIMS bulletin reported that he had lost consciousness at home.

Manmohan Singh was the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government. The economic reforms introduced by him in 1991 saved India from falling into bankruptcy and directed the country into an era of economic liberalisation.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and he retired from the Rajya Sabha after 33 years of service. During his tenure as PM, he focused on economic reforms, inclusive growth and India's global integration.

Singh's last rites will take place in the national capital on Saturday and the government has declared a seven-day mourning period in the country.

Top 20 quotes of former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh