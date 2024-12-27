Manmohan Singh LIVE updates: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi visit former PM's residence

The Home Ministry has announced that a 7-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh , who passed away last night.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

"The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi," the communication said. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.