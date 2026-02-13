7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 442.00% to Rs 2.71 croreNet profit of 7NR Retail remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 442.00% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.710.50 442 OPM %1.48-6.00 -PBDT-0.12-0.18 33 PBT-0.160.17 PL NP0.100.10 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content