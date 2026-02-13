Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 442.00% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of 7NR Retail remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 442.00% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.710.50 442 OPM %1.48-6.00 -PBDT-0.12-0.18 33 PBT-0.160.17 PL NP0.100.10 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 36.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 53.50% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story