Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 17.24% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.511.48 2 OPM %71.5277.70 -PBDT0.981.15 -15 PBT0.961.12 -14 NP0.720.87 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content