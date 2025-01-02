A B Cotspin India gains after order win

A B Cotspin India gains 2.75% to Rs 458.20 after the company secured a Rs 7.50 crore order for 300 metric tons of high-quality cotton yarn.

The company recently installed an additional 300 KW of solar power, raising its total installed solar capacity to 2,800 KW. Further, an additional 331 KW of solar power is currently under installation to become operational by January 2025.

A B Cotspin India is a textile manufacturer based in Jaitu, Punjab. Established in 1997, the company has expanded its operations to include cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, cottonseed oil, and oil cakes. The firm serves both domestic and international markets and is listed on the NSE Emerge exchange.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 103.54% to Rs 4.03 crore while net sales jumped 38.60% to Rs 153.87 crore in the first half of fiscal year 2025 as against the first half of fiscal year 2024.

