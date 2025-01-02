Board of TIL approves fund raising up to Rs 150 cr

At meeting held on 02 January 2024

The Board of TIL at its meeting held on 02 January 2024 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 150 crore by way of issuance of equity shares of the Company (equity shares) through Private placement vide any suitable mode like Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Preferential Issue etc., subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company.

