Hyundai Motor India reveals Hyundai CRETA Electric

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), today reveals the much anticipated Hyundai CRETA Electric. The Hyundai CRETA Electric is revealed with an engaging TVC, India is now Ready; Electric is now CRETA, which highlights India's readiness for electric mobility, and focuses on the question Why Now?. It also showcases the vehicle's bold exterior, sophisticated interiors, and advanced technological features.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric will be available in 4 variants - Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence with 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone color options including 3 Matte colors to suit every style. The new and exclusive ocean blue metallic with black roof makes for a striking contrast, creating a modern and sophisticated look. It catches people's attention and emits elegance on the road.

