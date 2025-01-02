Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd up for third consecutive session

REC Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.55, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.25% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 12.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.55, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. REC Ltd has slipped around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23619.95, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 517, up 1.67% on the day. REC Ltd is up 21.25% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 12.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Triveni Turbine Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.19%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for third straight session

Oil India Ltd rises for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 3.42%, Gains for third straight session

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story