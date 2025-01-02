REC Ltd up for third consecutive session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.55, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.25% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 12.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.55, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 24048.55078125. The Sensex is at 79487.22, up 1.25%. REC Ltd has slipped around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23619.95, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 517, up 1.67% on the day. REC Ltd is up 21.25% in last one year as compared to a 11.76% jump in NIFTY and a 12.31% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News