A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 90.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.70% to Rs 75.04 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild rose 90.94% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.70% to Rs 75.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.0452.2213.0911.918.644.747.223.545.272.76

