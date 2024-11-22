AAP releases first set of candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday unveiled its first set of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes 11 names, featuring a mix of familiar AAP faces and prominent leaders who recently joined the party.

Among the notable candidates are Brahm Singh Tanwar, fielded from the Chhattarpur constituency, Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala, and Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri. Other contestants include Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from Seelampur, Anil Jha from Kirari, and Gaurav Sharma, who has been given the ticket for Ghonda.

A striking feature of the announcement is the inclusion of six turncoats who have recently joined AAP from rival parties. These include former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, as well as three former Congress leadersChaudhary Zubair Ahmad, Sumesh Shokeen, and Veer Dhingan. The decision to tap into leaders with strong political backgrounds from other major parties is being seen as a calculated move by AAP to strengthen its electoral strategy and widen its appeal across diverse voter bases.

The release of this first list signals the party's intent to move swiftly with its campaign preparations as Delhi gears up to vote early next year. With the term of the current Assembly set to expire in February, elections are anticipated around January or February.

