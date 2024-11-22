Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loratadine Tablets

Marksans Pharma announced the final approval of the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loratadine Tablets USP 10 mg from USFDA.

They are indicated for the treatment of allergic rhinitis caused by pollen and upper respiratory tract allergy for over-the-counter (OTC) use.

This product is generic version of Clartin tablet in the same strength of Bayer Healthcare.

Loratadine is an antihistamine that treats symptoms such as itching, runny nose, watery eyes, and sneezing from "hay fever" and other allergies.

