Aarti Drugs' Maharashtra facility gets 7 observations from USFDA

Aarti Drugs' Maharashtra facility gets 7 observations from USFDA

Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Aarti Drugs announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra.

The API inspection was conducted from 12 September to 20 September 2024. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form FDA 483, which included seven inspectional observations. Notably, none of the observations were related to data integrity.

The company stated that it will work closely with USFDA to resolve all points raised during the inspection.

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.5% to Rs 33.24 crore on 16% slide in net sales to Rs 555.34 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip advanced 1.16% to ends at Rs 524.80 on Friday, 20 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

