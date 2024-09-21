Board of India Glycols approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 21 September 2024The Board of India Glycols at its meeting held on 21 September 2024 has approved appointment of Sushil Dutt Salwan (DIN: 10776621) and Samrat Banerjee (DIN: 06706345) as Additional Directors in the category of independent directors of the Company with effect from 01 October 2024.
The Board also noted the cessation of Pradip Kumar Khaitan (DIN: 00004821), Jagmohan N. Kejriwal (DIN: 00074012), Ravi Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00060972), and Jitender Balakrishnan (DIN: 00028320) as Independent Directors of the Company upon the completion of their second term, with effect from the close of business hours on 30 September 2024.
