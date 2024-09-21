Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of India Glycols approves change in directorate

Board of India Glycols approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 September 2024

The Board of India Glycols at its meeting held on 21 September 2024 has approved appointment of Sushil Dutt Salwan (DIN: 10776621) and Samrat Banerjee (DIN: 06706345) as Additional Directors in the category of independent directors of the Company with effect from 01 October 2024.

The Board also noted the cessation of Pradip Kumar Khaitan (DIN: 00004821), Jagmohan N. Kejriwal (DIN: 00074012), Ravi Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00060972), and Jitender Balakrishnan (DIN: 00028320) as Independent Directors of the Company upon the completion of their second term, with effect from the close of business hours on 30 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant marks comeback with 6th Test hundred in Chennai

Internet suspension for exam a move to hide J'khand govt's failure: BJP

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill hits fifth century in Test, Pant departs on 109

Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

G-20 nations agree to push for reform of global governance institutions

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story