Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Videsh signs new gas deal for ACG Field, Azerbaijan

ONGC Videsh signs new gas deal for ACG Field, Azerbaijan

Image
Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ONGC Videsh acquired 2.31% participating interest in ACG project in 2013

ONGC Videsh, together with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp, MOL, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TPAO, and ITOCHU, have signed an addendum to the existing Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for ACG Field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The addendum amends the ACG PSA enabling the parties to progress the exploration, appraisal, development and production from the Non-Associated Natural Gas (NAG) reservoirs of the ACG field and is effective till the end of the existing ACG PSA in 2049. The NAG resources of ACG are believed to be significant, with up to 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in place.

The participating interests of the ACG co-venturers in the NAG project are the same as in the existing ACG PSA i.e., bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.31%). bp remains the operator of the ACG PSA.

NAG reservoirs are multiple geological formations beneath and above the currently producing oil reservoirs, and were not initially included in the existing ACG PSA. In 2022, ACG co-venturers and SOCAR agreed to drill a data well into the NAG reservoirs to collect gas pressure data. The data well was completed in 2023, and the interpretation of the acquired data confirmed the presence of natural gas resources within the expected pressure range.

In accordance with the addendum, SOCAR and ACG co-venturers are now planning the next steps for the development of NAG reservoirs. As part of this, an initial well is planned to be drilled to produce gas from two priority reservoirs with the first gas production is expected in 2025.

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma successful concludes USFDA inspection of its Aurangabad unit

Board of India Glycols approves change in directorate

Adani Total Gas secures $375 million financing from global lenders

HDFC Bank's subsidiary HDB Financial gets board approval for proposed IPO

Board of HDB Financial Services approves IPO of Rs 2,500 cr

ONGC Videsh acquired the Participating Interest (PI) in the ACG project in 2013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India declares on 287/4, Bangladesh need 515 to win

India, Korea discuss upgrading of trade pact, promoting investments

ADGP-RSS meeting: Kerala CM Vijayan refutes political intermediary claims

Centre to provide 'one-time' financial support for waste recycling startups

IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill scores 5th Test hundred as India declare at 287/4

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story