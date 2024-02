Sales decline 46.23% to Rs 25.55 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 46.23% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25.5547.52-35.89-28.14-13.49-25.35-15.12-31.96-6.60-22.21

