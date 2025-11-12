AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 667.02 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.83% to Rs 163.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 667.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 579.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.667.02579.1674.5277.10221.93198.95211.22190.02163.93147.91

