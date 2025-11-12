James Warren Tea standalone net profit declines 44.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 47.28 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea declined 44.38% to Rs 20.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.47.2875.3847.0451.1522.5741.4922.1140.7820.8937.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News