Abans Holdings consolidated net profit rises 15.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 296.11 crore

Net profit of Abans Holdings rose 15.36% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 296.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales296.11251.50 18 OPM %14.7513.19 -PBDT29.0924.29 20 PBT28.9324.12 20 NP22.2319.27 15

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

