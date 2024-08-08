Abans Holdings consolidated net profit rises 15.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 296.11 crore

Net profit of Abans Holdings rose 15.36% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 296.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.296.11251.5014.7513.1929.0924.2928.9324.1222.2319.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp