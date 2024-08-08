Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 4.71 crore

Net Loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.717.51 -37 OPM %-106.79-15.31 -PBDT-4.30-0.79 -444 PBT-5.25-1.74 -202 NP-4.70-2.24 -110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

These companies reported turnaround in Q1; what lies ahead for stocks?

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story