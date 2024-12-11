Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Acme Solar Holdings wins 250 MW FDRE Project in NHPC Auc!on

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Acme Solar Holdings has successfully secured a 250 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in the e-reverse auction held by NHPC on 10 December 2024, at a tariff of Rs 4.56 per unit. Notably, this project includes a green-shoe option that could potentially expand the total capacity of this project from the initial 250 MW to 500 MW.

With this latest win, Acme Solar's total capacity now stands at 6,970 MW.

The auction, titled "Supply of 1200 MW FDRE (Assured Peak Power Supply) from ISTS-Connected Renewable Energy Power Projects Coupled with ESS (Tranche VI)," aims to procure 1,200 MW of renewable energy integrated with Energy Storage Systems (ESS) across India.

The project will deliver four hours of peak supply, requiring a blend of solar, wind, and battery technologies, ensuring a reliable and stable energy supply during periods of high demand.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

