Sai Life Sciences IPO subscribed 84%

The offer received bids for 3.27 crore shares as against 3.88 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences received bids for 3,27,98,169 shares as against 3,88,29,848 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 11 December 2024. The issue was subscribed 0.84 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (11 December 2024) and it will close on Friday (13 December 2023). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 522-549 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of 3,81,16,934 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,092.62 crore by existing shareholders.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 41.82% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 35.24%.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 720 crore will be used for the repayment/prepayment of all or certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sai Life Sciences on Tuesday, 10 December 2024 raised Rs 912.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.66 crore shares at Rs 549 each to 63 anchor investors.

Sai Life Sciences is an innovator-focused, contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). It provides end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain, for small molecule new chemical entities (NCE), to global pharmaceutical innovator companies and biotechnology firms.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.01 crore and net sales of Rs 675.29 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

