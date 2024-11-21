Adani Group stocks crash after US SEC fraud charges

Shares of ten Adani group stocks fell by 10% to 10% after U.S. indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and associates for a massive $250 million bribery scandal linked to solar energy projects.

Adani Energy Solutions (down 20%), Adani Green Energy (down 18.40%), Ambuja Cements (down 15%), Adani Power (down 14.19%), Adani Total Gas (down 14.03%), ACC (down 12.69%), NDTV (down 10.19%), Adani Wilmar (down 10%), Adani Enterprises (down 10%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 10%) slump.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formally accused Gautam Adani and his associates of a multi-billion dollar fraud scheme involving bribery and false statements. The charges allege that the Adani Group bribed Indian officials over $250 million to secure lucrative solar energy contracts.

The SEC further claims that the group misled US and international investors about the bribery scheme during a 2021 bond offering. These actions, according to the SEC, led to significant financial gains for the Adani Group.

Both the US SEC and the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York have filed charges against the accused, seeking legal action for securities fraud and wire fraud.

