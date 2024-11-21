Godrej Properties acquires 53 acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired a ~ 53 acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata.

The proposed project is estimated to have a development potential of ~ 1.3 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily residential plotted development with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 500 crore.

The land is strategically located in the fast-developing micro-market of Joka, which is close to the main city and in proximity to Diamond Harbour, a well-known seaside weekend getaway.

Joka has rapidly transformed into a promising residential hub in Kolkata, fuelled by infrastructure growth. With IIM-Calcutta as an educational landmark, enhanced healthcare facilities, and commercial centers, Joka offers residents convenience and quality of life. On the back of strategic connectivity through Kolkata Metro's Line 3 and extensive road networks, Joka is well-connected to key areas across the city.

