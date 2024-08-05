Adani Ports records 18% jump in cargo volumes in Jul'24

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that in Jul'24, the company recorded 37.3 MMT of total cargo (+9.5% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 18% YoY.

During the first four months of the financial year, APSEZ clocked 146.3 MMT of total cargo (+8.0% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by Containers (+18%) and Liquids & Gas (+9%). Dhamra Port handled its highest ever monthly volume of 4.6 MMT.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Logistics assets witnessed strong growth with YTD Jul'24 rail volumes growing by 17% YoY to 0.21 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes growing by 28% YoY to 7.42 MMT.