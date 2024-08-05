Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Ports records 18% jump in cargo volumes in Jul'24

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that in Jul'24, the company recorded 37.3 MMT of total cargo (+9.5% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 18% YoY.

During the first four months of the financial year, APSEZ clocked 146.3 MMT of total cargo (+8.0% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by Containers (+18%) and Liquids & Gas (+9%). Dhamra Port handled its highest ever monthly volume of 4.6 MMT.

Logistics assets witnessed strong growth with YTD Jul'24 rail volumes growing by 17% YoY to 0.21 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes growing by 28% YoY to 7.42 MMT.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

