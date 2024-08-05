Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 291.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 81.82 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories rose 291.30% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 81.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales81.8267.44 21 OPM %9.837.16 -PBDT6.184.21 47 PBT1.230.19 547 NP0.900.23 291
