Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 115.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 115.74% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.73% to Rs 66.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.66.1143.8642.4432.7628.8314.9927.0913.2820.159.34

