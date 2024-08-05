Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 115.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 50.73% to Rs 66.11 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 115.74% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.73% to Rs 66.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales66.1143.86 51 OPM %42.4432.76 -PBDT28.8314.99 92 PBT27.0913.28 104 NP20.159.34 116

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

