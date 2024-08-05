Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 15.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 306.82 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 15.12% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 306.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 355.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales306.82355.00 -14 OPM %3.156.37 -PBDT29.2226.72 9 PBT15.3513.17 17 NP11.509.99 15
