Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 15.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 306.82 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 15.12% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 306.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 355.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.306.82355.003.156.3729.2226.7215.3513.1711.509.99

