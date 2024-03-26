Adani Ports rises after signing deal to acquire majority stake in Orissa-based Gopalpur Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone advanced 1.72% to Rs 1303 after the company said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the 56% stake of the SP Group and 39% of Orissa Stevedores (OSL) in Gopalpur Port (GPL).

The acquisition is made at an enterprise value of Rs 3,080 crore, and the transaction is subject to statutory approvals and fulfilment of other conditions precedents.

Gopalpur port is located on the east coast of India and has the capacity to handle 20 MMTPA. The Government of Odisha awarded a 30-year concession to GPL in 2006, with the provision of two extensions of 10 years each.

As a deep draft, multi-cargo port, Gopalpur handles a diverse mix of dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, limestone, ilmenite, and alumina. The port plays an important role in supporting the growth of mineral-based industries in its hinterland, like iron & steel, alumina and others.

The concessionaire has full flexibility to design and expand the port as per the market demand. GPL has received more than 500 acres of land on lease for development, with an option to receive additional land on lease to meet future capacity expansions.

The port is well connected with its hinterland through the national Highway NH16 and a dedicated railway line connects the port with the Chennai-Howrah main line.

In FY24, GPL is estimated to handle about 11.3 MMT cargo (YoY growth - 52%) and earn a revenue of Rs 520 crore (YoY growth - 39%) and achieve EBITDA of Rs 232 crore (YoY growth - 65%).

Adani Ports expects Gopalpur Port to record strong growth and margin expansion in FY25, with opportunities already identified for achieving higher operational efficiencies and infra debottlenecking, implying further value accretion for APSEZ shareholders.

Karan Adani, managing director of APSEZ, said, The acquisition of Gopalpur Port will allow us to deliver more integrated and enhanced solutions to our customers.

Its location will allow us unprecedented access to the mining hubs of Odisha and neighboring states and allow us to expand our hinterland logistics footprint.

GPL will add to the Adani Groups pan-India port network, east coast vs west coast cargo volume parity and strengthen APSEZs integrated logistics approach.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 67.87% to Rs 2,208.41 in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 1,315.54 crore posted in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 44.59% year on year to Rs 6,920.10 crore during the quarter.

