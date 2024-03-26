Stocks may open with small gains

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 20 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed as anticipation of more key economic readings this week kept sentiment on edge.

U.S. stocks took a breather on Monday amid speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates as soon as June.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday, extending the winning run to a third consecutive session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 190.75 points or 0.26% to 72,831.94. The Nifty 50 index rose 84.80 points or 0.39% to 22,096.75. The 50-unit index has risen 1.28% in three sessions. The domestic stock market remained shut on Monday, 25 March 2024, on account of Holi.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,309.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,764.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 March, provisional data showed.

