Adani Wilmar soars after turnaround Q2 numbers

Adani Wilmar rallied 6.71% to Rs 340.30 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 130.73 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.87% YoY to Rs 14,460.45 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The firm reported a profit before tax of Rs 401.87 crore in Q2 FY25, as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 108.25 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

The company has reported strong operating EBITDA of Rs 612 crore in Q2 FY25, up 325% from Rs 144 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The Edible oils and Food & FMCG segments delivered strong double-digit revenue growth of 21% YoY to Rs 10,976.55 and 34% YoY to Rs 1,718.17 respectively. The strong growth in staple foods was partially offset by the 9% decline in the Industry Essential segment.

During the quarter, the Food & FMCG segments revenue grew by 34% to Rs 1,718 crore, with an underlying volume growth of 33% YoY. Excluding the G2G exports business, the volume growth of Food & FMCG business was at 21% YoY.

In the Wheat business, the company continues to grow strongly. The sales also benefitted from the introduction of small pack sizes in markets with lower per capita consumption. In Q2, branded sales of pulses, besan, soya nuggets, sugar, poha, and soap showed strong double-digit growth YoY.

The Industry Essentials segment reported a revenue decline of 9% YoY to Rs 1,766 crore. During the quarter, both volume and value in this segment decreased due to lower sales in the oleo, castor meals, and oil meal businesses. Production of oleo at the Mundra plant was impacted by heavy rains. However, we anticipate that this business will return to normalized levels in the next quarter.

More From This Section

On half-year basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 624.22 crore in H1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 209.65 crore posted in H1 FY24. The companys revenue grew by 13.62% YoY to Rs 28,629.03 crore in H1 FY25.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, We have been 2nd and 3rd largest player in Wheat flour and Basmati Rice business respectively. On the back of Trust and Quality, along with branding investments, our flagship brand Fortune has been gaining good acceptance with consumers for the entire range of kitchen essentials.

This along with the increasing retail penetration and new towns reach is leading to strong growth in our banded portfolio. Our other food products like pulses, besan, soya chunks, poha has also been growing in strong double digit and they in aggregate has now reached Rs 1,500 crore on LTM basis. Our overall Food & FMCG business has crossed Rs 5,800 crores on LTM basis and we stay committed to build a very large packaged food business in India.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News