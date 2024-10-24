Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

S&P Global raises annual profit forecast on demand for analytics products

S&P Global now expects its 2024 adjusted earnings per share between $15.10 and $15.30, compared with the prior view of $14.35 to $14.60

Wall Street
S&P Global's total third-quarter revenue increased 16 per cent to $3.58 billion. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Financial information company S&P Global raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday and beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on strong demand for its data and analytics products. 
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT 
Expectations of further interest-rate cuts kept investors confident in the health of the U.S. economy and boosted demand for market-related analytical tools for better investment choices, helping firms such as S&P Global and Moody's. 
BY THE NUMBERS 
S&P Global now expects its 2024 adjusted earnings per share between $15.10 and $15.30, compared with the prior view of $14.35 to $14.60. 
The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.21 billion, or $3.89 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $1.02 billion, or $3.21, a year earlier. 
Analysts on average estimated an adjusted profit of $3.64 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG. 

The market intelligence unit, S&P Global's biggest segment in terms of revenue that provides data and analytics, posted a 6 per cent rise in its third-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion from a year ago. 
Revenue from the company's ratings segment, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, rose 36 per cent to $1.11 billion. 
The company's mobility business, which focuses on vehicle, market and consumer data for original equipment manufacturers, reported a 9 per cent rise in quarterly revenue. 
S&P Global's total third-quarter revenue increased 16 per cent to $3.58 billion. 
CONTEXT 
The New York-based company provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. 
S&P Global Ratings had agreed to pay $20 million in civil penalties to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges for breaking record-keeping rules, Reuters reported in September. 
Peer Moody's Corp on Tuesday also reported a rise in third-quarter profit on the back of strong product demand.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

