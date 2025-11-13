Adcounty Media India standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.99% to Rs 16.70 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 32.62% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.7013.6929.7632.076.084.486.004.394.353.28

