Aaron Industries standalone net profit declines 23.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 22.24 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries declined 23.63% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.2418.2918.5317.613.482.972.492.511.391.82

