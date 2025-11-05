Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 263.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.62% to Rs 1981.66 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 263.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 185.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 1981.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3643.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1981.663643.863.129.83-7.89159.62-333.06-301.38-263.33-185.90

